P.E.I. chief public health officer to provide update Friday

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at 1:30 p.m. AT.

In her two briefings on Thursday, Morrison first announced that one of the province's original cases is considered to be recovered, and then later announced that P.E.I. had four new cases — bringing the total to nine.

All four are men between 55 and 70 who travelled internationally and self-isolated upon return.

One travelled to the U.S., one to the Caribbean and two to Europe. There is no connection between the men.

All of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 cases have been related to international travel.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise social distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

