P.E.I. chief public health officer to provide update Friday
Dr. Heather Morrison will provide her daily update on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. AT
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at 1:30 p.m. AT.
CBC News will carry a live broadcast here and on our Facebook.
In her two briefings on Thursday, Morrison first announced that one of the province's original cases is considered to be recovered, and then later announced that P.E.I. had four new cases — bringing the total to nine.
All four are men between 55 and 70 who travelled internationally and self-isolated upon return.
One travelled to the U.S., one to the Caribbean and two to Europe. There is no connection between the men.
All of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 cases have been related to international travel.
More to come.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
-
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
-
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-
Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
-
Practise social distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.