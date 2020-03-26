1 of 5 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. considered to be recovered, Morrison says

Dr. Heather Morrison said one of the five COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. is considered to be recovered and is no longer required to self-isolate, but like everyone else, is still required to practise social distancing.

She said the other four cases are all still at home with mild symptoms.

"I expect this number to grow here on P.E.I., in terms of our cases and our hospitalizations," Morrison said.

Morrison said that going forward, the province will be looking to share information on new cases in a different way.

"Prince Edward Island is uniquely small and tight and we want to, as we go forward with more cases, be able to respect the privacy of those individuals."

Like other provinces, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office has been sharing details of cases, including age, gender and where and when they travelled.

Morrison said they will distinguish the difference between cases as international travel, interprovincial travel or community spread.

P.E.I.'s five cases of COVID-19 have been related to international travel.

Flight numbers to be posted online

Flight details on the fourth and fifth cases have not been released. Morrison said they will be posted online, and she believes the posting of future flights may be co-ordinated on a national level.

The two latest confirmed cases, announced Wednesday, are men in their 30s from Queens County who have recently returned from international travel. Neither of the men flew into Charlottetown airport.

As part of contact-tracing efforts, Morrison said anyone who has been in close contact with the men will be tested. She said public health nurses have reached out to both men and said they "are at home and doing well."

One of the men flew into New Brunswick, the other into Halifax, and they both travelled to P.E.I. in private vehicles. Morrison said health authorities in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have been notified.

P.E.I has conducted 556 tests, with 339 negative results so far.

Morrison said they started working with enforcement colleagues Wednesday, following up on complaints of people not self-isolating.

"We've talked about flattening the curve … it is a serious illness for many people who are older and who are immunocompromised," she said.

"We are doing these measures because we are taking it seriously. Islanders will be impacted and our system will be impacted."

In Wednesday's briefing, Morrison said the province was working to update its list of essential and non-essential services to be clear on the distinctions and to keep in line with what other provinces are doing.

On Thursday she said the list had been updated.

Morrison also said she knows many parents are awaiting news about how long school will be impacted. She said she expects a decision by the end of the week and that it will be made based on epidemiology and modelling about the illness and the impact it will have on the province.

Visiting restrictions

Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling also joined Morrison on Thursday.

A mini-clinic provided by the federal government will monitor temperatures and coughs, and will be open by appointment starting 'in the next day or so,' says Health PEI chief of nursing Marion Dowling. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

She said the most concerning areas for the joint response team are the appropriate use of protective equipment and the need to support everyone in the system.

Dowling said they're accessing new sources for supplies and extending the life of existing inventory — this includes reaching out to other provinces for assistance if there are shortages.

"We will continue to do everything within our ability to have the supplies we need as we face this pandemic," she said.

There have also been visiting restrictions at health facilities put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. What those restrictions are depends on a family's situation, Dowling said, but emphasized that it's important to have people participate in major life events, like births and deaths.

Though it is difficult, Morrison said it is important to maintain social distancing for families with newborn babies, and that they should do as much as they can through video calls and photos instead of having physical visits.

"It's not going to be like that forever, but it's the safest thing we can do to limit contact," she said.

Clinic update

Dowling said the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile clinic, announced Wednesday, is in the process of being set up and will be ready to go "in the next day or so."

It will offer a cough and fever clinic, available by appointment.

She said the Charlottetown screening and testing clinic for COVID-19 will be moved to the new clinic and will be set up as a drive-thru option for convenience and to preserve personal protection.

Dowling said there will be more information about the clinic on Friday and it will be posted online.

