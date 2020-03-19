Passengers on Air Canada Flight 756 on March 11 asked to self-isolate after 2nd COVID-19 case in P.E.I.

Dr. Heather Morrison is asking passengers on Air Canada Flight 756 from Toronto to Charlottetown on March 11 to self-isolate after it was confirmed that P.E.I.'s second case of COVID-19 was on that flight.

The flight departed Toronto at 9:20 a.m.

240 Tests have been completed as of this morning, Morrison said. There are still only two confirmed cases on P.E.I.

Morrison asked Islanders to consider donating blood if they are eligible.

She also said Islanders shouldn't be stockpiling medications and people feeling ill shouldn't be going to pharmacies.

"If you have symptoms please do not go into the pharmacy," Morrison said.

"This is not a dress rehearsal."

Morrison announced the second case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. during Thursday's briefing.

She also urged Islanders to follow the social distancing guidelines and only leave the house if it is essential, like to get groceries.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

