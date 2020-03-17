Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will be delivering her daily news briefing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

CBC P.E.I. will carry a live stream here and on Facebook.

In Wednesday's news briefing, Morrison asked all non-essential businesses to close, and announced the closure of all government-run liquor and cannabis stores as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Businesses being asked to stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations and auto repair shops. Takeout and delivery at restaurants can also continue.

As of Wednesday, Morrison said there have been 183 tests conducted on P.E.I. and there are 142 results pending.

There is still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the province.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

