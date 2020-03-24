P.E.I. chief public health officer expects rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations soon

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she soon expects to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province.

In Tuesday's afternoon news briefing, Morrison continued to stress the importance of social distancing and self-isolation and knowing the difference.

"I do expect here in P.E.I. we will soon see a rise in cases," she said, noting another uptick in cases across the country Tuesday. She said about 6 per cent of cases are resulting in hospitalizations.

"The time to act is now, but acting requires us to stop. Stop going out, stop socializing in person and most importantly stop, or at least slow down, the spread of this virus," said Morrison.

Self-isolation applies to anyone who has travelled outside of P.E.I., whether in the country or outside of Canada — that means staying in your home for 14 days.

Social distancing is for all Islanders who have not traveled outside of the province — that means maintaining a two-metre distance among one another. This is because the virus spreads by droplets and can live on surfaces for hours or even days.

Morrison said 416 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province as of Tuesday morning.

Enforcement

In a news briefing Monday, Morrison was joined by Premier Dennis King and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson. They announced that those who do not comply with orders to self-isolate during the pandemic will face strict fines.

King also said that under P.E.I.'s Public Health Act, Morrison will have the ability to issue orders. Law enforcement can issue fines starting at $1,000 for the first offence, $2,000 for the second offence and $10,000 for the third and subsequent offences.

In Tuesday's briefing, Morrison said she has corresponded on this with the Emergency Measures Organization and police services Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

"Our expectation is that … if a concern is called into us from the 1-800 line, we will reach out and we will initially have that conversation," she said.

"The police services are there to help us if we think we need it."

Employer compliance

Officials said Islanders can call 1-800-958-6400 to express concerns about fellow Islanders who are not following self-isolation requirements or social distancing recommendations.

Morrison said Tuesday that the line has received calls from employees concerned their employers are not following her instructions.

She said the province is reaching out to those businesses and addressing concerns, and they have been well received.

There was one instance where there was a little reluctance, Morrison said, but a "firm voice conversation happened" and the situation was resolved.

Morrison announced the Island's third case of COVID-19 on Sunday. All of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 cases have been travel related.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

