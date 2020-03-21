P.E.I. chief public health officer to give briefing Sunday

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a news briefing Sunday at 5 p.m. AT.

CBC News will carry the stream

In Saturday's briefing, Morrison said additional screening protocols will be put in place at the airport and Confederation Bridge.

She also extended the previous directive to have international travellers self-isolate for 14 days to also include those who have travelled outside of the province from March 21 onward.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

