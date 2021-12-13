Police considering harassment charges following protest outside Dr. Morrison's home

The Charlottetown Police Service is considering criminal harassment charges against protestors who gathered outside Dr. Heather Morrison's house on the weekend.

Police Chief Brad MacConnell said that while the protestors were not in breach of any laws in that particular incident, there have been a number of previous incidents which have been brought to the attention of police.

"The incident on Saturday was not an isolated incident, and we're looking at that incident in conjunction with a number of incidents surrounding Dr. Morrison," MacConnell said.

"Certainly we realize the right for peaceful protest. However, when you mine into those instances, there is some language and incidents that seem to have gone maybe a little too far."

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to complaints after about 20 people gathered outside the house of the chief public health officer.

The protestors were carrying signs criticizing the rollout of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine, saying it should've been delayed.

Premier Dennis King condemned the protestors, saying he was "disgusted" and that their actions won't be tolerated.

The protesters held signs such as 'Delay kids vaccine, review the science' and 'Standing for students.' (Yakosu Umana/CBC News)

MacConnell said police will be working with the Crown Attorney's office to determine whether the incidents considered as a whole would constitute harassment or intimidation under the Criminal Code.

He said protestors were not trespassing.

"I assure the public we're going to be doing everything we can to mitigate this type of behaviour and to make sure our public officials feel safe in their own homes," MacConnell said. "But we're also going to make sure we're not infringing on people's right to have a peaceful protest."

MacConnell said police will be talking with protestors to determine their intentions. He would not disclose details about the other incidents he said had been brought to the attention of police.

He said that, in his personal opinion, the protest "crossed a line" as to what's appropriate.

"I think there's a time and place for that. As an Islander, and as a police chief, you know it's disappointing we've come to that level. There's other ways to do this," MacConnell said. "This, in my opinion, is not the right mechanism."