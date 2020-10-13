Large parties a worry as P.E.I. tries to keep lid on coronavirus

P.E.I.'s public health watchdog is concerned about reports of field parties being held in various communities across the Island.

"In some cases there have been as many as 400 young people in attendance," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said at a briefing Tuesday.

"We have been informed of large house parties of upwards of 100 young people in attendance."

She said in addition to creating a risk to the health of attendees and their close contacts, such parties are also against the law without an operational plan being submitted and approved by the Chief Public Health Office.

"Young people are not immune to the virus and some have become critically ill," Morrison said.

"Each of us has the ability to try to keep one another safe and protect ourselves, our families and our communities against this virus."

At least three party hosts in Charlottetown alone were fined in September after police responded to calls about large gatherings.

One of the house parties involved around 80 people, a police spokesperson told CBC News at the time. The other two had about 50 guests each, including one hosted by a 20-year-old man.

