P.E.I. strengthens recommendation on mask wearing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison recommended masks should be worn more often to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a briefing Tuesday morning.

Previous recommendations included wearing masks in places such as on public transit. Morrison said she was now strongly recommending masks be worn in other indoor, public spaces where people are unable to maintain a physical distance of two metres.

Grocery stores.

Retail stores.

Common areas in hotels.

Restaurants.

Doctor's offices.

Physiotherapy clinics.

Public transit.

Walk-in clinics.

Wearing a mask is a strong recommendation, said Morrison, not mandatory.

The changed advice is based on new evidence from around the world about how the coronavirus spreads.

"Given the evidence that we know and current understanding, we know that masks are effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and serve to protect others around us," she said.

"Some people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms, adding further support to the need for people to wear masks."

She noted the World Health Organization is warning COVID-19 cases are still growing worldwide, with 60 per cent of all cases reported in the last month.

"In time we will all become more comfortable wearing a face mask or covering in indoor public places," Morrison said.

In Toronto and Ottawa, mask wearing in some public places became mandatory this week.

