Charlottetown gives Morrison, Dowling keys to the city

The City of Charlottetown has presented its highest honour to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Health PEI Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling: the key to the city.

The pair have been central to guiding the province through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys were presented by Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"When I reflect on the level of cooperation and response from those in Charlottetown when things seemed especially challenging, we could not have asked for better collaboration or support from the City, local businesses, organizations and residents," Morrison said in a news release.

Brown said he was thrilled to be able to offer a proper thank you for everything the two women have done to keep Islanders safe during the pandemic.

More from CBC P.E.I.