No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for P.E.I. Thursday

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison reported that there were new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the province Thursday.

Morrison announced the province's 25th case late in the day Wednesday. On Thursday Morrison said the man in his 50s is from Queens County and is at home and doing well. This is the province's first case related to interprovincial travel.

The chief pubic health officer also said that Wednesday another individual was charged and fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate.

Morrison said officials are continuing to turn cars away at the Confederation Bridge.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Morrison announced P.E.I.'s first case of COVID-19 related to interprovincial travel. In total, Morrison reported three new cases on Wednesday: one man in his 20s, one man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s.

Morrison did not give a briefing on Tuesday because there were no test results to share. Premier Dennis King expressed his concern over the speed at which tests were returning from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, Morrison said the province received 449 negative cases back from the lab. She said increasing local testing capabilities in the province will mean fewer delays in getting results back.

P.E.I. currently has 25 positive cases of COVID-19, 17 of which are considered to be recovered.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

