Dr. Heather Morrison providing COVID-19 update

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is providing her weekly update on the Island's COVID-19 situation.

The regular briefing is usually held at 11:30 a.m. Health PEI said it was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict.

At the time of the briefing, P.E.I. has reported 114 cases of COVID-19, with two still active. One of the recent cases has been confirmed as a coronavirus variant. It is the same B117 variant that has been spreading in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Saturday, Morrison said there is no reason to believe the variant strain, which appears to be more contagious than the original dominant strain, is circulating in P.E.I.

It was also announced that P.E.I. will see a reduction of Moderna vaccine doses this month. However, Health Canada says more Pfizer doses will be coming to all provinces on a weekly basis.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: