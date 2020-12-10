Dr. Heather Morrison to deliver P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 briefing

Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer is about to give her regular weekly briefing on the state of COVID-19 on the Island.

It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. AT.

The province's COVID-19 website shows the current number of P.E.I. cases confirmed since the pandemic began last March as 110, with seven cases still active and the rest considered recovered.

"A case is deemed recovered if it has been 14 days since symptoms began; the individual does not a fever and symptoms have markedly improved," the website says. "If a case was asymptomatic (no symptoms), we use the date of the test to start the 14 days."

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

