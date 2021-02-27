Dr. Heather Morrison to give COVID-19 briefing Saturday

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is giving a COVID-19 briefing Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after a cluster of recent cases in Summerside and Charlottetown.

Six new positive cases were confirmed in the last three days, as well as as a handful of potential exposure sites. Contact tracing is underway. Morrison might have those results at her briefing Saturday.

The Chief Public Health Office has asked all people aged 14-29 in the Summerside area to get tested this weekend even if they are not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms are asked to get tested at clinics in Slemon Park or on Park Street in Charlottetown.

P.E.I. has had 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began almost one year ago. Seven remain active. there have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Saturday as the active total, 41, continues to drop. New Brunswickers can now travel and visit people in different regions after a series of changes to the orange phase took effect.

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as tighter restrictions came into force to stem a recent increase in case numbers. The province has 39 active cases.

