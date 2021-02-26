All young people in Summerside age 14 to 29 urged to be tested for COVID-19

All young people in Summerside age 14 to 29 are being urged to get tested immediately for COVID-19, whether or not they have any symptoms.

The news came as Islanders got an update on a worrisome new cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Summerside area from P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison says Three Oaks Senior High School will be open for testing throughout the weekend. Officials hope not to disrupt school as normal for the coming week, she said.

Earlier Friday, the chief public health officer listed three locations in Summerside as possible COVID-19 public exposure sites, alerting those who had frequented them to take measures to protect themselves and others.

She also gave details about testing locations that would be open to test anyone in the city of 15,000 people who is feeling any of the symptoms of COVID-19 — not just people who had been in contact with the three young men who this week tested positive.

Morrison promised an update on the situation Saturday.

