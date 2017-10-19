Morell walk-in clinics cancelled
Health PEI has cancelled Wednesday's walk-in clinics at the Morell Fire Hall for the month of September.
Health PEI hopes clinic will resume in October
Health PEI says the nurse practitioner who has been running the clinic is not available.
It hopes to be able to resume the service in October.
With the Morell clinic closed, patients will have to travel to the Charlottetown area or to Souris.
Health PEI advises people with health concerns to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice. In case of a medical emergency call 911.
