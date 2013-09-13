Officials investigating fish kill in Morell River

A section of the Morell River has been closed for angling as officials investigate a fish kill.

The province said in a news release Sunday conservation officials and staff from the Environment Department are investigating after receiving reports of dead brook trout Saturday.

Officials are testing water quality and have gathered samples from the impacted site, which is located in the river's east branch.

So far, 104 brook trout, 12 redbelly dace, two sticklebacks and one mummichog have been collected.

The Morell River Management Cooperative is assisting with the cleanup. It said while it's too early to say what caused the fish kill, the recent heatwave should be considered since the east branch is the warmest branch of the river.

'Sad to hear'

Craig Ono, a fly fishing guide in the area, said he may stay away from the river for the next few weeks.

The Morell River is where he does most of his guiding, but he said he can fish the Montague or Brudenell rivers instead in the short term, "just to kind of ease off on the fish and, you know, let them have their peace."

"It's just terrible, you know. They've done so much to to bring it all back, and the Morell has that buffer zone to protect it from fish kills," he said. "So it's sad to hear."

Samples have been sent to Environment Canada for laboratory analysis. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans, in the meantime, has been asked to close the impacted site for angling.