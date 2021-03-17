Longest bridge along P.E.I.'s Confederation Trail being replaced in $2M project

The bridge over the Morell River on the Confederation Trail, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, a major piece of trail infrastructure on one of the most scenic parts of the trail, is being replaced.

Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward announced funding for the project Wednesday morning.

The current bridge, 70 metres long, is the longest on the Confederation Trail. It will be replaced with a 72-metre steel structure. The project will include some environmental improvements to the river, with the installation of retention ponds, straw mulch and silt fences.

"This will provide folks in our community with improved and lasting access to our wonderful network of nature trails," said MacAulay.

He added the government of Canada is increasing its spending on infrastructure to help the country come out of the economic problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Wiltshire School in Cornwall is one of 4 schools getting a new roof. (CBC)

"There's never a better time to deal with infrastructure than when you need to give the economy a boost," he said.

The bridge replacement will cost $2 million.

Aylward said bridges in the province are assessed annually, and the Morell Bridge was identified as one needing to be replaced.

"The trails provide a safe outdoor space for people to be active. We want to ensure that these trails remain open and structurally sound for Islanders to enjoy for years to come," he said.

There will be further announcements about bridge work this summer, he added.

New roofs

Wednesday's announcement included funding for new or repaired roofs at four schools as well as a number of other provincial buildings.

L. M. Montgomery Elementary School, Charlottetown.

East Wiltshire Junior High School, Cornwall.

M. E. Callaghan Intermediate School, Elmsdale.

Somerset Consolidated School, Kinkora.

Aubin Arsenault Building, Charlottetown.

Sullivan Building, Charlottetown.

Basin Head Fisheries Museum.

Kensington Post Office.

Customs House, Charlottetown.

MacPhail Woods Nature Centre.

"The replacement of the roof on these four schools, while it is needed, it'll actually make these four schools more energy efficient as well, which is a very important aspect," said Aylward.

The work will begin this spring, and both the school roofs and the bridge should be done by September.

The total cost of these projects is $3.38 million, with $2.7 million coming from the federal government, and the remainder coming from the provincial government.

