'It truly is the heartbeat': Morell rink gets funding to help finish renovations

The community rink in Morell has received over $850,000 from all levels of government to help refurbish it.

The funding will go toward Phase 3 of the project. In the first two phases a cooling system was installed, as well as upgrades to the dressing rooms and front entrance.

Danny Kelly, chair of the Northside Communities Initiative, a local volunteer-based group that's been working on renovating the rink for over seven years, said the group was concerned the rink may be lost.

"We were seriously at risk of losing our arena," he said.

"It got to crisis mode … so that's when we went into action mode and everybody stepped up, everybody rolled up their sleeves and just got on with it."

'It truly is the heartbeat'

Kelly said Phase 3 will include finishing the dressing rooms, the foyer and building accessible washrooms.

For him, the rink is more than just a place to participate in sport.

The community room was upgraded in a previous phase of the project. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"The rink for small communities like ours, or small regions like ours — it's a place to come together," he said.

"It truly is the heartbeat."

Plans for a year-round, multipurpose facility

Paula Sinnott, the treasurer of the Northside Communities Initiative, said she hopes the rink will help attract and retain young families to Morell.

Phase 3 will include washroom upgrades to make the facility accessible. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"When I was growing up in Morell, the rink was a vibrant part of the community and then in recent years as you know with the schools and everything, numbers seem to be dropping in rural P.E.I.," she said.

"But we've seen a resurgence and Morell is very close to Charlottetown. We have tons of amenities, so it's great to see people looking outside the central locations for a place to raise their families."

There's no definite timeline for when the project will be finished, but Kelly said the plan is to create a year-round, multipurpose facility.

