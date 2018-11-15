Special weather statement calls for more snow

The wind warning has ended for most of P.E.I., but the Island is not done with the early visit of winter yet.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for more snow. There will be flurries Thursday, but Environment Canada's concern is a low pressure system that will move up the eastern seaboard overnight.

That system is expected to bring snow starting around midday Friday, and leave behind as much as 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning.

A wind warning also remains in effect for Kings County, with gusts up to 90 km/h. That has led to the cancellation of Northumberland Ferries through the middle part of the day.

Restrictions were still in place on Confederation Bridge at 6:30 a.m. That follows full closure for the third time in two days, which bridge officials described as a rare event.

The wintry weather started Sunday, when the temperature reached a maximum of 2 C, and daylight hours have not seen much weather over freezing since. There was a record snowfall on Tuesday.

