Why P.E.I. has been seeing more robins this winter

People on P.E.I. have been noticing more robins sticking around on the Island despite the recent snow storms.

Islanders are not alone in this.

"Across Canada we've been seeing more robins in winter," said Kerrie Wilcox from Birds Canada, a non-profit bird conservation group.

Wilcox is leader of Project FeederWatch at Birds Canada, where citizen bird watchers can report their observations of different species of birds swooping into their backyards.

What you plant in your garden can make a difference for overwintering birds, says Kerrie Wilcox. (Submitted by Kerrie Wilcox)

The project's 17 participants on P.E.I. saw an increase of 50 per cent more robins last week in comparison with the January average, Wilcox said.

"That's huge compared to just a few weeks ago," she said.

Why some robins stay

There're a number of factors why some robins are taking this non-migratory approach, besides warmer winters.

More people are planting fruiting trees and shrubs in their landscape, so some robins don't have to migrate in search of food, Wilcox said.

"Robins spend their time in flocks in the winter flying around searching for food and avoiding predators," she said.

"If there's enough food resources around, some of them are just choosing to stay."

And it's not just robins. Birds Canada have been seeing higher numbers of cardinals sticking around in wintertime.

When a snowstorm hits, that can cover up some food sources, and drive more robins into the cities and suburbs.

"They will come into people's backyard looking for fruiting shrubs and shelter in shrubs and backyards. And also they will descend on feeders and actually anything that's offered if they're short on food supply."

Islanders can help robins and other birds get through the winter by providing them food.

"You can sprinkle dried fruit or fresh fruit on the ground," she said

Birds Canada have been seeing higher numbers of cardinals sticking around in wintertime. (Submitted by Kerrie Wilcox)

People can also do some landscaping to help the birds, Wilcox said.

"The best thing you could do is plant fruit trees and shrubs for robins," she said.

"That will be helpful for them in both the winter and the summer. And offer a water source because water can be really hard to find this time of year when everything is frozen."

Wilcox also suggested Islanders help track the health of bird populations by participating in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count Feb.18 to Feb. 21.

People can count the number and kinds of birds they see in their backyard for 15 minutes, then submit their findings at birdcount.org. The data will help scientists make better conservation decisions, she said.