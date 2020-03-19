No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed for P.E.I. Saturday, 70 tests pending

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed the return of 43 more negative COVID-19 test results, in a release Saturday afternoon.

The additional test results returned Saturday morning, the release said. According to the province's website, as of Saturday afternoon, there are 70 test results pending for P.E.I.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 23 of those cases considered recovered.

Morrison also reminded Islanders to continue to adhere to public health measures including staying at home, self-isolating after travel outside the province and practicing physical distancing.

There are no scheduled news briefings over the weekend. The next briefing is planned for Monday afternoon.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.