More AstraZeneca vaccine coming to P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office is expecting more AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive on the Island next week.

The AstraZeneca vaccine received so far on the Island has been set aside for 18- to 29-year-olds who work with the public, but it has been in short supply in some areas of the province.

Two thousand doses were sent to pharmacies around the Island, initially for 18- to 29-year-olds working in food service. Eligibility was expanded on Tuesday, but people trying to book appointments found pharmacies in Charlottetown and Montague were fully booked for the supply they had.

The federal government has now arranged for 1.5 million doses from the U.S. that are due to arrive next week. About 6,000 of those are earmarked for P.E.I.

That should allow for pharmacies in Charlottetown and Montague to start taking appointments again soon.

