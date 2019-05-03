'Problematic' ad campaign pulled by Moosehead Breweries after complaints

Moosehead Breweries says the company will be removing the phrase "asking forgiveness, not permission, since 1937" from its branding for Alpine Lager after a petition was launched asking the brewery to change the language, which it calls "problematic."

The petition started after photos of a banner with the Alpine logo and the phrase was hung at Hunter's Ale House in Charlottetown and began circulating on social media.

Alpine Lager is one of Moosehead Breweries' brands of beer. According to a post on the company's website that has since been taken down, Alpine was first brewed in 1937 when P.W. Oland defied his father by brewing the lager without his permission.

Jesse Hitchcock, who started the petition, said the message is problematic because it makes light of the issue of consent.

Jesse Hitchcock started the online petition Thursday morning after several friends sent her photos of the banners at Hunter's.

She said promoting "permission" is something the beer and alcohol industries should be encouraging, not subverting with innuendo.

In a statement written to CBC Moosehead's director of marketing Karen Cousins said the banners are several years old and no longer supposed to be used by the brand.

The statement says the line was intended to refer to taking risks in order to succeed in business and the company recognizes that it can infer an entirely different and problematic meaning.

"Based on the clear feedback that we have received from our fans and customers today, I can confirm that Alpine will no longer be using this line (with or without the broader context) and we're working immediately to remove it from anywhere that it's in use."

Jeff Sinnott, operations manager for Red Island Hospitality Group — which owns Hunter's Ale House — said the banners were put up by employees of Moosehead Breweries on Wednesday night who were setting up for a sponsored event at the restaurant for the East Coast Music Awards.

He said he didn't see the banners until he got to the restaurant the next morning.

At that time, he had a number of phone messages complaining about them. He said he took them down right away.

Jeff Sinnott, operations manager for Red Island Hospitality Group, which owns Hunter's, says he didn't see the banners until he got to the restaurant Thursday morning and took them down right away, replacing them with generic Alpine banners.

"As soon as I realized what it said I took it down," Sinnott said.

He said the restaurant should have checked the signs before allowing Moosehead staff to put them up.

The restaurant also issued an apology on social media stating,

Hitchcock — along with several others on social media — are applauding Hunter's for responding to complaints so quickly.

"I commend Hunter's for being so responsive, but at the same time I really hope that this makes them sort of, double check when businesses … are going to be putting up promotional products," Hitchcock said.

In the statement, Cousins said the banners are old and were put up by mistake and the company absolutely supports Hunter's decision to take them down.

Amy Carver, whose husband works in the craft brewing industry in P.E.I., said she signed the petition right away.

She said while she's glad to see how the petition prompted action, the Alpine messaging is an example of an industry-wide problem. She said the fact that these words made it into a restaurant patio shows the brewing industry still has a lot to learn.

"I find it unbelievable at this day in age that this can get through a market team, board rooms, design consultants and and all the way to a patio here on P.E.I. without anybody stopping to say, 'Wait a second, this isn't right,'" Carver said.

Moosehead Breweries says the line was intended to refer to taking risks to succeed in business, but it understands how it can infer a different a problematic message. The company will no longer be using the line in its branding.

Hitchcock said the petition had hundreds of signatures within hours and she's impressed with how quickly Moosehead responded to the groups' concerns.

"I'm thrilled to hear Moosehead respond in a positive way and in a way that kind of acknowledges that this wasn't their intention, obviously with the messaging but that they do see how in the context of today's society it's not really an appropriate way to frame anything, but especially nothing in the alcohol industry," Hitchcock said.

"I think it speaks to the power of people and the power of community," she added. "I think that generally the conversation yesterday was really positive and just a bunch of people in the beer community wanting to see Moosehead acting as sort of a champion of consent and accountability and permission."

