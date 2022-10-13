'Horrifying' moose collision leads Islander to call for more safety measures

A P.E.I. woman whose car struck a moose on Route 16 in New Brunswick last month is calling on provincial officials to improve safety on the busy stretch of highway.

Rachel Collier says she and her two passengers were on the road between the Confederation Bridge and the Port Elgin roundabout on September 29 when she was saw something running onto the road.

It was dark, she said, and the moose was right beside the car before she had time to react.

Collier swerved, but with another vehicle heading toward her in the oncoming lane there wasn't anywhere to go.

The New Brunswick government says there are approximately 300 moose-vehicle collisions in the province every year. Most of them happen between dusk and dawn, when moose are the most difficult to see. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"And I just remember in that moment wondering, 'OMG is my friend going to die? Like, am I the reason my friend dies right here, right now?' As this moose is kind of falling on the passenger side."

The moose hit the front and passenger side of the car. No one was seriously injured, though Collier said her neck was sore and her muscles stiff after the crash.

The visuals are very stuck in my mind of this giant animal towering over the vehicle and I was panicking.- Rachel Collier

Collier said another moose carcass was within eyesight on the road, and she calls the whole experience gut-wrenching.

"The visuals are very stuck in my mind of this giant animal towering over the vehicle and I was panicking," she said.

Collier said she had seen the warning signs, and felt she was being vigilant — driving the speed limit and keeping both hands on the wheel.

"That could have been the difference between us hitting that moose on a glancing its shoulder versus full on impact. Even those things could have made a difference."

Reducing the risk

Rachel Collier believes more could be done to prevent collisions in the area. (Submitted by Rachel Collier )

Collier wants something done to reduce the risk of vehicles hitting moose.

"Are fences an option? Are there lights that could deter the moose?" she said.

"I'd have to leave that up to someone who knows about moose behaviour and what would work, but there has to be something that could mitigate that situation ... Is there nothing else that could be put in place there?"

Collier says the Maritime premiers showed they're able to work together through the pandemic, so "maybe it's time they put their heads together along with their ministers of transportation and find a solution."

More money into mitigation

A map on the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure website shows there is a higher moose collision rate on Route 16, and there are more collisions between May and November.

According to the province, 39 collisions were recorded on the stretch of Highway 16 east of Elgin between 2012 and 2019.

In a statement, the department says it uses signage, lights and brush-cutting to reduce the risk of collisions with animals, as well as fencing in some areas.

The most recent documents from New Brunswick's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure show high-risk collision routes in the province marked in red and all the wildlife-fenced routes in green. (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

"It's not possible to have fencing along every roadway," the statement reads. "Intersections, private driveways and other right-of-ways make it a challenge to install fencing on many highways. Currently, the cost for fencing is approximately $150,000 per kilometre, which includes both sides of the roadway."

The department received an extra $2 million in the 2022-23 budget for wildlife collision mitigation efforts, and is currently studying the top collision hotspots across the province.

The province encourages people to alert the RCMP if they hit a moose or deer, so data can be collected.

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said in an email it would be advantageous to share resources from New Brunswick with Islanders in order to help mitigate collisions.

"We will begin to incorporate those messages as an aspect of our annual safety messaging going forward."