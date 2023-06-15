Content
Nurse questions why she didn't get P.E.I.'s recruitment incentive

A registered nurse who moved to P.E.I. from Ontario five years ago wants to know why she isn't eligible for the province's recruitment incentive at her new job. It would be worth thousands of dollars.

'I felt very discouraged,' says woman who moved from Ontario to P.E.I. 5 years ago

Emma Clow · CBC News ·
Nurses are eligible for an $8,000 recruitment incentive if they haven't worked in P.E.I. in the last six months and if they live in a different province of Canada or part of the world. Lisa Moore recently found out she doesn't qualify. (Shutterstock)

A registered nurse living on P.E.I. wants to know why she isn't eligible for a recruitment incentive. 

Lisa Moore got a job offer from a provincial manor, but said she was shocked when she didn't see any mention of the incentive, valued at thousands of dollars, in her letter of offer.

"I felt very discouraged because I had already secured the position and when I reached out to Heath P.E.I., I was told I didn't qualify," she said.

Moore moved from Ontario to the Island five years ago after working in the United States for years.

She didn't work when she moved to P.E.I. for a number of reasons, which included the death of her children's father, childcare issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a car accident.

Those circumstances shouldn't disqualify her, she told CBC News.

Moore says she hopes the criteria to qualify for a recruitment incentive will become more inclusive and based on individual circumstances. (Submitted by Lisa Moore)

"People have lives, so sometimes things get interrupted. Does that mean we should be disqualified?" she said.

CBC reached out to Health PEI to find out more about the incentive and why Moore isn't eligible. 

In an email response, the agency said, "For the experienced nursing stream, applicants must be residents of a jurisdiction outside of P.E.I. and cannot be working as an RN in P.E.I. or have worked as an RN in P.E.I. within the past 6 months."

Moore doesn't qualify because she's been living on the Island for five years. 

She said the criteria for the incentive shouldn't be one-size-fits-all. 

"Each individual person who's applying should be dealt with on an individual basis," she said. "The rules need to be changed because they put too many RN's out of the system, out of the incentive. They kicked them right out."

With files from Angela Walker

