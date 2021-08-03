Swim the strait, bike tip-to-tip to help fund a youth club in a developing country

P.E.I.'s Moonshine Endurance will have athletes both swimming the Northumberland Strait and biking the length of the Island to raise money for a new international project.

Co-founder Logan Hayman started the fundraising group small, with a solo swim across the strait in 2016. It will be a bigger event this year, despite the challenges and uncertainties presented by COVID-19.

"We went through and planned it anyway, and we figured if we couldn't pull it off, we'd pull the pin at the last minute," said Hayman.

"We had some cancellations from some athletes that wanted to come in from British Columbia and Ontario, but we still have our core group here, the founders, and we still have about 15, 20 people are going to be out on the water."

In the past, the events have raised money for the Generation XX youth club in Summerside, which played a big part in Hayman's growing up. This year fundraising begins for a youth club in a developing country based on the Generation XX model. Hayman is looking at partnerships in Cambodia, South Africa and the Philippines.

Swimming with the tide

The swim will be Aug. 7. Hayman said ideal conditions will be cloudy and calm. The tide is also a big factor.

"Some years we've had to be in the water at 4 a.m. so that you're not swimming against the tide when you hit Prince Edward Island when you're really gassed out," he said.

"It's difficult if you've got to be out of bed at 3:30, and of course the night before you always have difficulty sleeping."

This year the plan is for the swimmers to be in the water at a relatively reasonable 8 a.m. The tip-to-tip bike ride will take place Aug. 14.

Businesses from across the Island have sponsored prizes to help with the fundraising. Tickets for the prize draw are available on the Moonshine Endurance website.

