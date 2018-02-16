Moo Let's Talk raises almost $35K for mental-health supports

Moo Let's Talk Day on March 8 raised almost $35,000 for mental-health supports, according to the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Money raised through the campaign totaled $34,445.55. The sale of ice cream, T-shirts and the donation of March 8 tips from staff brought the Cows Inc. contribution to $30,337, CMHA's P.E.I. division said in a news release.

It said the rest of the money collected came in the form of donations made directly to the CMHA on P.E.I. and corporate sponsorships to help cover promotional costs.

The day was hosted by comedian Patrick Ledwell and the Meek family of Stratford, P.E.I., who have been advocates of mental health since losing a family member to suicide in 2012.

SafeTalk sessions

Jackie McIntyre, president and CEO of Cows Inc., said the money raised is secondary to what the day meant.

"The people that came in and supported this event and shared their personal stories of how mental illness has impacted their lives was incredible," she said.

The CMHA said a portion of the money raised will be allocated to delivering more free SafeTalk sessions across the province. SafeTalk is a half-day alertness training that prepares anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper.

Dates and locations are posted on Facebook and on the CMHA P.E.I. division website as they're confirmed.

Darin, Kathleen and Taylor Meek drop by on this 'Moo Let's Talk Day'. The Meek family says the program is benefiting from the money raised locally...we'll her how those are helping after 8 o'clock. 11:29

More P.E.I. news