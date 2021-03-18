Changes this year for 4th Moo Let's Talk Day

The Moo Let's Talk fundraiser and awareness campaign for the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association is happening Friday, but it will work a little differently this year.

Normally customers would line up inside one of three Cows Ice Cream locations to buy cones or pints of ice cream, with all proceeds going to the CMHA. But with restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, organizers say that won't be possible.

"They don't want to encourage all that lining up that was there in the past," Shelley Muzika, the acting executive director of the P.E.I. division of CMHA, told Island Morning's Mitch Cormier.

So this year, the ice cream company is holding a drive-thru at the Cow's Creamery location at the North River causeway, selling half-litres of six flavours of ice cream for $10.

"Purchase a pint to make a point for mental health," is this year's slogan, Muzika said.

Muzika said this is a very important fundraiser for the association because it's been tough to raise money this past year.

Moo Let's Talk starts at 11 Friday morning and goes until 7 p.m.

This will be the fourth annual Moo Let's Talk. In the last three years the fundraiser has brought in a total of $100,000, which the CMHA uses for programming to help Islanders struggling with their mental health.

More from CBC P.E.I.