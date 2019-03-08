Island family continues to advocate for mental-heath supports after daughter's death

The Meek family changed forever when Chalyce Meek took her own life in 2012 — Darin and Kathleen lost a daughter and Taylor lost her sister. That experience has moved them to encourage Islanders to talk about mental health through various programs over the years.

"Any event or programs that you see out there that are bringing awareness and people together — they're all beneficial," said Darin.

The family agrees that the conversation has increased and changed a lot since 2012 — for the better.

"As part of our journey, I never expected that we would talk so much about it — it just happened," said Kathleen.

The more the family talked about it, Kathleen said, the more it became a way to manage their mental health in a positive way.

"When I remember at that time we struggled going through our own situation and then what eventually happened is — we got the courage to come out and tell our story," said Darin.

Getting involved

The family has volunteered countless hours with Kids Help Phone. Taylor, who is a student in the school of business at UPEI, has also been involved in creating programs to help Colonel Gray and UPEI students struggling with mental health.

When Taylor was attending Colonel Gray, she reached out to a guidance counselor at the school and formed a group with other students called Stop the Stigma.

"It's not like we were making millions every year. But it was just great to get the conversation going and we did get a little money raised for CMHA [Canadian Mental Health Association]," she said.

Moo Let's Talk

March 8 is Moo Let's Talk Day. The event began in 2018 in memory of Islander Jason Driscoll who died by suicide in 2017. In its first year, the campaign managed to raise $30,000.

The Meeks are hoping Islanders will stop by Cows Creamery's Charlottetown locations and replicate the success of last year's inaugural Moo Let's Talk Day.

All proceeds from Moo Let's Talk Day will go to mental-health programs on the Island.

Anyone needing emotional support, crisis intervention or help with problem solving in P.E.I. can contact The Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Kids Help Phone can be reached at 1-800-668-6868.

For more information about mental health services on P.E.I., find resources from Health PEI here, or from the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division here.

