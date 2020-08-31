Montrose River fish kill similar to 2 previous events

The P.E.I. government is still investigating what caused a major fish kill on the Montrose River last week.

More than 2,000 dead brook trout were found over a 4.5-kilometre stretch of river after the fish kill was reported Friday. Provincial freshwater fisheries biologist Roseanne MacFarlane said it appeared the fish had been dead for a couple of days.

This is the third fish kill on the Montrose River since 2010. The other two were found to be related to pesticide runoff from farm fields.

"At this point there's no specific cause determined," MacFarlane told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"There are some similarities to the previous two, in terms of timing. It followed heavy rainfall earlier in the week. The fish all died rather suddenly."

The temperature and oxygen content of the stream were normal, she said.

With the help of the local watershed management group the cleanup of the stream was finished on Saturday. MacFarlane said the amount of time between the kill and its discovery will make determining the cause more difficult.

Multiple fish kills in the same river are always a concern, said MacFarlane, but she expects the Montrose will eventually recover again. It is likely it will be closed to angling for two to three years.

More from CBC P.E.I.