P.E.I. honours victims of gender-based violence on 33rd anniversary of Montreal Massacre

People from all walks of life gathered at the Confederation Centre of Arts on Tuesday to honour the 14 women murdered in the Montreal Massacre of 1989, as well as the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous woman across the country and the 10 Island women who have been killed in the years thereafter.

On Dec. 6, 1989, 14 women were murdered in an anti-feminist attack at the École Polytechnique de Montréal.

On Tuesday, the 33rd anniversary of the tragic event, people on P.E.I. lit candles and prayed for the victims.

It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the annual ceremony has taken place in person on P.E.I.

Tamara Steele, executive director of the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I., lights a candle during the memorial service at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"This year was just beautiful to have so many people in the room again, to have so many people in attendance from government and from various walks of life," said Cathy Rose, chairperson for the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

"I think it's extremely important that we hold space for people to be able to come and to grieve and to be able to share their experiences."