Island women to be remembered at Montreal Massacre memorial services on P.E.I.

Thursday marks the 29th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre where 14 women were murdered in a shooting at the École Polytechnique by a gunman professing to hate feminists and the place women took in society.

Memorial services are being held on the Island to mark Canada's National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Islanders, including members of the PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women will gather at Memorial Hall in Charlottetown and Trinity United Church in Summerside in remembrance.

"It's important to remember those 14 women who were murdered because they were women …" said Michelle Jay from the PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

The theme of this year's ribbon campaign is, Time to step up. Be ready to prevent violence against women.

This year, the campaign's focus is to ensure witnesses to violence against women understand their potential roles in prevention and are prepared to take action once they notice signs of abuse.

"Be ready. Notice when things are happening — when people are making comments. The kinds of things that are demeaning to women or suggest violence against women — say something," said Jay.

Candles will be lit in remembrance at noon in both Charlottetown and Summerside, to mark the 14 women killed in the massacre and each of the 10 Island women who have been killed since then.

Silent witness silhouettes, provided by The Union of Public Sector Employees — representing the Island women who have been killed — will also add to the call for action for an end to violence against women.

Julie Pellissier-Lush will offer Mi'kmaq prayers to open the service and Paxton Caseley, a member of Our Turn UPEI will serve as guest speaker at the Charlottetown event.

The memorial has also has invited poet Lily Levesque who will share one of her spoken word pieces.

"We're not going to let it go," said Jay.

