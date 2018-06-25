Plaque invites visitors to 'step into the footsteps' of L.M. Montgomery

A plaque unveiled this weekend in Cavendish, P.E.I., invites fans of Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery to read one of her poems while enjoying the view that inspired it.

It's at the Macneill homestead, where Montgomery once lived. The plaque is part of a national initiative by Project Bookmark Canada, and is the first bookmark plaque on P.E.I.

It is inscribed with Montgomery's The Gable Window, a poem she wrote about the window in her room in the homestead.

Montgomery's world of wonder is described in the poem. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"People can walk up to this plaque and they can read it and step into the footsteps of L. M. Montgomery herself, and see the very same colours and sky and fields that she described," said Laurie Murphy, executive director of Project Bookmark Canada.

The project places plaques with text from stories and poems in places across the country where those scenes were set.

More P.E.I. news