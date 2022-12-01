What were L.M. Montgomery's favourite reads?

People from around the world can now see — and read — some of P.E.I. author Lucy Maud Montgomery's favourite books.

The L.M. Montgomery Institute and the Robertson Library at UPEI launched The L.M. Montgomery Bookshelf: Highlighting a Favourite Writer's Favourite Reading, on Nov. 30, the author's birthday.

Montgomery is one of Canada's most celebrated and well-loved authors. She wrote 20 books, including Anne of Green Gables. Montgomery also published numerous short stories, poems and journals.

Emily Woster is an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota in Duluth. She has curated and annotated the books featured as part of the project.

Organizers are hoping that the Montgomery bookshelf project will encourage more people to read her books. (Parks Canada)

"Some of the books she actually owned, some of them are the same editions of one she owned, and all of which could tell us something really interesting about either Montgomery's reading life or the literary world at the time," says Woster.

Clues from the past

Woster said the author left a lot of breadcrumbs about what she liked to read.

"Her journals are absolutely full of her reflections on what she was reading … in addition, her fiction is full of these little tidbits of things she quoted or cited," said Woster.

Montgomery inscribed some of the books in the collection, including ones that were given as gifts. (Submitted by the L.M. Montgomery Institute )

"Some of the things she read were clearly bestsellers of the time. Others were considered classics at the time, but aren't anymore."

Take, for example, the History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.

"It's a massive history text. She's left little marks in the book, including some question marks. Around the line about how Canada was overrun with caribou and always covered in snow. She's left a few question marks there, clearly questioning the historian's knowledge about Canada."

Woster said Montgomery had many favourite authors throughout her life.

"When she was young, she loved Bulwer-Lytton, who wrote these big melodramatic novels. Later in life she really loved Agatha Christie. But some of her true favourites throughout life were poets. She loved Tennyson and Wordsworth and Byron, and all of the romantic poets."

Woster did her dissertation on what Montgomery read, and is excited to get the bookshelf out to the public.

Emily Woster is a huge fan of L.M. Montgomery's work. The assistant professor has helped put the bookshelf together. (L.M. Montgomery Institute)

"Some of the things she read might surprise people. Some of the science and history and metaphysics and things she was reading. I think it brings Montgomery to a new audience and brings in new readers."

Author read widely, and deeply

Woster said the first batch of the online collection is available now, and additions will be made every June and November. A physical library will come later.

The online bookshelf can be found on the L.M. Montgomery Institute's KindredSpaces website (see external link).