Montague Town Hall total loss after fire, says CAO

An early morning fire Thursday has destroyed the town hall in Montague in eastern P.E.I., says the town's administrator.

Andrew Daggett said the first alarm came in about 4:30 a.m., and the fire grew out of control quickly.

"It looks really bad. The building is basically done," said Daggett.

"I'd say this one will be bulldozed when it's all said and done, between the fact that it's got no roof and the structural damage."

But Daggett said firefighters were able to get office computers and physical files out of the building, and that will allow the town to get back to business within a few days. He said his own computer files were all in the cloud and not affected.

The town is already looking at options for temporary office space, and Daggett expects the administration will be fully operational by Monday.

Shortly after Brenda Dewar took this photo, the roof timbers collapsed. (Submitted by Brenda Dewar)

Brenda Dewar, co-owner of Dewars Montague Bed and Breakfast, was out to have a look at the damage early.

"The trusses on the top, the triangles of them, were just skeleton," said Dewar.

"While I was there part of the roof fell down, so you won't see those trusses any more … The roof structure has caved in."

She said the first floor walls were still standing but it appears to be hollow inside. Firefighters are now cleaning up.

