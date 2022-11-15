Police investigating 3 suspicious fires in eastern P.E.I.

RCMP on P.E.I. are asking for the public's help following three suspicious fires in Kings County.

On Nov. 11, shortly before 4 a.m., Montague RCMP and the Murray River and Murray Harbour fire departments responded to a report of a fire at an unoccupied house on Route 201 in Hopefield.

The following day, a fire was reported at a second empty house in the area.

RCMP investigators believe that a third structure fire, which occurred around Oct. 30, is also linked to the fires last weekend.

The first fire was not reported to the RCMP at the time.

Police consider all three fires suspicious.

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to contact the Montague RCMP or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.