Montague moving ahead with solar panels

Plans are underway to install solar panels at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.

Tenders have not yet been put out, bt Montague CAO Andy Daggett hopes the panels will be installed before this winter so they are operational by next spring.

He said the town is hoping to save about $40,000 in operational costs every year.

"That goes a long ways to helping make your rinks and your facilities a lot more feasible to operate. And it saves the taxpayers. At the end of the day the Town of Montague is kicking in about $70,000 a year in operational fees. So if we can decrease that, that helps everybody."

Daggett said the project is expected to cost about $400,000.

The municipal strategic component of the gas tax will make up about half the cost.

