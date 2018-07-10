Skip to Main Content
Montague moving ahead with solar panels

Montague moving ahead with solar panels

Plans are underway to install solar panels at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.

Town hopes to save about $40,000 in operational costs at wellness centre every year

CBC News ·
Montague CAO Andy Daggett said the project is expected to cost about $400,000. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC News)

Plans are underway to install solar panels at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.

Tenders have not yet been put out, bt Montague CAO Andy Daggett hopes the panels will be installed before this winter so they are operational by next spring.

He said the town is hoping to save about $40,000 in operational costs every year.

"That goes a long ways to helping make your rinks and your facilities a lot more feasible to operate. And it saves the taxpayers. At the end of the day the Town of Montague is kicking in about $70,000 a year in operational fees. So if we can decrease that, that helps everybody."

Daggett said the project is expected to cost about $400,000.

The municipal strategic component of the gas tax will make up about half the cost.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us