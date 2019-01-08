Oldest resident at Riverview Manor marks 106th birthday
Residents to move into new Riverview Manor by early April
A party at Montague's Riverview Manor was held Tuesday to celebrate its oldest resident, Isabell MacDonald, as she turned 106.
It will be one of the last birthday parties at the facility as residents and staff prepare to move into a new long-term care facility in the town.
MacDonald said she felt "like a million [bucks]," on Tuesday.
One of her nephews — and Three Rivers councillor — Wayne Spin, says his aunt has no real health problems.
"We always used to tease her that she was going to be the 2,000-year-old mouse, that she'll live forever," Spin said.
New facility
The provincial government confirmed Tuesday that after years of discussion and delays, residents of the 51-year-old Riverview Manor will finally move to a newly constructed facility in late March or early April.
"We all know it's an old building, and it's definitely past its time," Spin said. "I think they truly deserve a new one. And with the new equipment available, it's going to help the residents even more."
In a written statement to CBC, the province said that construction on the new manor is expected to be completed in March.
Then there will be a transition time for cleaning, equipment set up and final checks before moving the residents in early April.
A decision hasn't been made on what will happen to the old Riverview Manor building and property.
MacDonald said she's okay leaving the old manor behind because the staff and other residents are moving along with her.
She said the residence is "just fun" and that she enjoys all the "people in it."
Spin's hope is that his aunt — the oldest resident there — will be the one cutting the ribbon at the new manor's grand opening.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Steve Bruce