Oldest resident at Riverview Manor marks 106th birthday

A party at Montague's Riverview Manor was held Tuesday to celebrate its oldest resident, Isabell MacDonald, as she turned 106.

It will be one of the last birthday parties at the facility as residents and staff prepare to move into a new long-term care facility in the town.

MacDonald said she felt "like a million [bucks]," on Tuesday.

MacDonald also had a chance to go through an old photo album with Spin to see moments of her past. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

One of her nephews — and Three Rivers councillor — Wayne Spin, says his aunt has no real health problems.

"We always used to tease her that she was going to be the 2,000-year-old mouse, that she'll live forever," Spin said.

Owned and operated by Health PEI, the 49-bed long-term care facility was first opened in November 1967. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

New facility

The provincial government confirmed Tuesday that after years of discussion and delays, residents of the 51-year-old Riverview Manor will finally move to a newly constructed facility in late March or early April.

"We all know it's an old building, and it's definitely past its time," Spin said. "I think they truly deserve a new one. And with the new equipment available, it's going to help the residents even more."

Construction is expected to be completed on the new long-term care facility in Montague in March. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

In a written statement to CBC, the province said that construction on the new manor is expected to be completed in March.

Then there will be a transition time for cleaning, equipment set up and final checks before moving the residents in early April.

A decision hasn't been made on what will happen to the old Riverview Manor building and property.

Staff and residents are expected to be moved into the new facility in Montague in early April. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

MacDonald said she's okay leaving the old manor behind because the staff and other residents are moving along with her.

She said the residence is "just fun" and that she enjoys all the "people in it."

Spin's hope is that his aunt — the oldest resident there — will be the one cutting the ribbon at the new manor's grand opening.

More P.E.I. news