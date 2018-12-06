Mental health walk-in clinic opens in Montague

A new mental health walk-in clinic opened Thursday in Montague, P.E.I.

The clinic is located at the Community Mental Health Office, and will be open Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No appointment or referral is necessary.

A registered community mental health therapist will be available to help Islanders dealing with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, Health PEI said in a news release.

A summary, recommendations and possible referrals will be given to visitors when they leave.

P.E.I. now has seven mental health walk-in clinics in six communities. Last year, more than 600 Islanders visited the clinics, according to the release.

The other clinics are located in Charlottetown, at the Richmond Centre and McGill Centre, as well as the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, the Lennox Island Health Centre, the O'Leary Health Centre and Westisle High School in Elmsdale.

More P.E.I. news