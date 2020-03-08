'Grab and go': Montague library opens doors to community fridge

The Montague Rotary Library has added a community fridge to go along with its community cupboard.

The fridge is open on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is stocked with food such as bananas and other fresh fruit, yogurt, apple sauce, juice, bagels and cream cheese.

Erin Lundrigan, a library branch technician, expects the fridge will be used by people in the library and by those in the community who need a nutritious snack.

"We just thought that there might be a need for some healthy quick snacks on the go," she said. "It's not a meal but it is something that you can grab and go."

The library also has a community cupboard for supplies such as period products, toothpaste and toothbrushes. The cupboard has been in place since last summer.

Donations help keep the cupboard and the fridge stocked.

