'Grab and go': Montague library opens doors to community fridge
PEI·New

The Montague Rotary Library has added a community fridge to go along with its community cupboard.

Healthy snacks offered on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

CBC News ·
The fridge is stocked with fruit, yogurt and other nutritious snacks. (Montague Rotary Library/Facebook)

The fridge is open on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is stocked with food such as bananas and other fresh fruit, yogurt, apple sauce, juice, bagels and cream cheese.

Erin Lundrigan, a library branch technician, expects the fridge will be used by people in the library and by those in the community who need a nutritious snack.

"We just thought that there might be a need for some healthy quick snacks on the go," she said. "It's not a meal but it is something that you can grab and go."

The library also has a community cupboard for supplies such as period products, toothpaste and toothbrushes. The cupboard has been in place since last summer.

Donations help keep the cupboard and the fridge stocked.

With files from Angela Walker

