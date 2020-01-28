Sharing the hilarious and heartwarming at Montague's new LGBT space

LGBT youth in eastern P.E.I. now have a new place to share what's on their minds.

The Canadian Mental Health Association is sponsoring a drop-in centre every second Thursday at Montague Regional High School, in partnership with Kings Youth Wellness, the Canadian Medical Association Foundation and PEERS Alliance, for LGBT people aged 12 to 18.

Mary Clements of CMHA said focus groups in the area found that services available in Charlottetown weren't connecting with youth in rural areas, and it wasn't just about problems with transportation.

"There are many differences between rural settings and urban settings, and some young folks didn't feel quite as comfortable attending," said Clements.

"We did, in our initial stages, do some focus groups and attended high schools in Morell and Souris. And there was a lot of interest there and so we're trying to do our best to kind of reach as far as we can."

A comfortable space

Program co-ordinator John MacCormac said the drop-ins are informal, and a time to share stories and experiences in an environment that is not just safe, but comfortable.

"Coming out stories, which for a lot of queer people is a very pivotal moment," MacCormac said, as an example.

"When you're in a space like this where most of us have experienced a coming out story, it's a little more comfortable for people to just fully lay it out bare. How did you feel about it? How did they react about it? They're not feeling like they're being judged in any sense. Some of the coming out stories were really hilarious and some of them were a lot more heartwarming and touching."

MacCormac came out in Montague when he was 13, and so can identify with the experiences of the youth in the group. He was able to find supportive people at the time, he said, and it's a little easier now, but the drop in provides a comfort that wouldn't be available in other spaces.

Inviting allies

For now, said MacCormac, the drop in will simply be a biweekly event at the school, and focused on LGBT youth. Eventually, he'd like to include other activities, going to a movie or on a hike.

And, as everyone gets more comfortable, perhaps the people invited could be expanded.

"We want it to get to a point where their friends, who aren't necessarily queer, will come with them just because they want to have fun like they are," said MacCormac.

"If we can get to a point where allies and queer youth together are comfortable asking questions, that would be a huge step."

