Montague ER to operate with reduced hours for at least a week amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department will be open with reduced hours for over a week due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak at its facilities.

The department at the hospital in Montague will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. for eight days until next Sunday. The plan is to resume regular hours Monday, April 11 if the outbreak is declared over.

The emergency department was closed on Friday due to an outbreak in its in-patient unit. Visitor restrictions were also put in place.

Islanders needing medical care are being asked to call 911 for emergencies or 811 for general information.