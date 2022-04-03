Montague ER to operate with reduced hours for at least a week amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be open with reduced hours for over a week due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in one of the hospital's units.
Hospital to close at 4 p.m. until April 11
The Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department will be open with reduced hours for over a week due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak at its facilities.
The department at the hospital in Montague will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. for eight days until next Sunday. The plan is to resume regular hours Monday, April 11 if the outbreak is declared over.
The emergency department was closed on Friday due to an outbreak in its in-patient unit. Visitor restrictions were also put in place.
Islanders needing medical care are being asked to call 911 for emergencies or 811 for general information.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?