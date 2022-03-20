Montague ER to close at 4 p.m. due to staffing shortage
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early due to a temporary lack of staffing.
Emergency department to reopen Monday morning
Health P.E.I. said the department will close at 4 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services if they:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- Have an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- Have a child who has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- Have a baby under six months old who has a fever of 38 C or higher.
The department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.
