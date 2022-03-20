Skip to Main Content
Montague ER to close at 4 p.m. due to staffing shortage

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early due to a temporary lack of staffing.

Emergency department to reopen Monday morning

CBC News ·
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close at 4 p.m. Sunday. It will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Health P.E.I. said the department will close at 4 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. on Sunday. 

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services if they:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                              
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • Have an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • Have a child who has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • Have a baby under six months old who has a fever of 38 C or higher.

The department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

