Alberton hospital ER to close early Wednesday due to staffing shortage

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will close early on Wednesday afternoon, according to Health P.E.I.

The ER will close at 4 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Health P.E.I. said in a release the closure is "due to a temporary lack of staffing."

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.