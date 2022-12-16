Montague hospital ER to close early Friday because of staffing issue

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early Friday afternoon, Health P.E.I. says.

The ER usually operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Friday it will close at 3 p.m.

Health P.E.I. said in a written release the closure is "due to a temporary lack of staffing."

The emergency department will reopen at its usual hour of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, the news release said

The eastern P.E.I. hospital's ER has had several closures in the past few months.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.