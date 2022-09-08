Montague hospital ER to close early Friday
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early Friday afternoon.
Lack of staff means ER will close at 3 p.m.
The ER usually operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Friday it will close five hours early, at 3 p.m.
Health P.E.I. said in a written release Thursday the closure is "due to a temporary lack of staffing."
The emergency department will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
The eastern P.E.I. hospital's ER has had several closures in the past weeks.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months has a fever of 38 C or higher.
Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.
