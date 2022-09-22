Montague hospital ER to close Saturday afternoon

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early Saturday afternoon.

The ER usually operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but on Saturday it will close at 2 p.m.

Health P.E.I. said in a written release the closure is "due to a temporary lack of staffing."

The emergency department will reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.

The eastern P.E.I. hospital's ER has had several closures in the past two months.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.