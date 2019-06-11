Car slams into house, misses man sleeping in living room, police say

A man sleeping on a living room couch was awakened Sunday morning when a car crashed through the side of a house in Montague, P.E.I., police say.

The man and the other resident of the house were not injured, but the house suffered extensive damage.

We're very lucky here that no one was hurt inside the home — RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn

A 28-year-old Charlottetown woman is facing charges of impaired driving, said Sgt. Chris Gunn of Kings District RCMP.

Car penetrated wall

He said the woman and a passenger in the car received minor injuries and were treated by Island EMS.

RCMP received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. from a citizen reporting that a car had driven into the home, penetrating the wall into the living room, Gunn said.

"We're very lucky here that no one was hurt inside the home when the vehicle crashed in the living room," he said.

"There was actually a gentleman asleep on the couch in the living room area when the car came through and luckily the car missed him on the couch."

Gunn said the driver was taken to the Montague office, where she provided two breath samples twice the legal limit.

The driver's vehicle was impounded, Gunn said. She was arrested and released from custody, with a promise to appear in provincial court in Georgetown to answer charges of impaired driving, he said.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents while their home is being repaired, Gunn said.

