Emergency department at Montague hospital to shut Tuesday afternoon

People who seek emergency care at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague on Tuesday afternoon won't find an ER doctor on duty.

Health PEI says "a temporary lack of physician coverage" means the emergency department will be shut from noon to 8 p.m.

The department is usually open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, a news release from Health PEI said on Monday afternoon.

P.E.I.'s health agency says anyone experiencing serious medical issues should continue to call 911.

As well, people who "have any health concerns or need immediate health information" should call 811 and get advice from a registered nurse about what actions to take.

